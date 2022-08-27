WENATCHEE — The owners of a small-town restaurant, an electric company and a warehouse fulfillment center are finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year, one of five award categories that are part of this year’s NCW Tech Alliance Innovator Awards.
The program, now in its 21st year, is designed to recognize technology innovation throughout the region, including entrepreneurs, businesses, educators and students. The winners will be announced at the Sept. 21 luncheon.
Here are the finalists:
Entrepreneur of the Year
Patty Oliver of PK’s Culinary
Mike Stetner of Stetner Electric
Phil Foshee and Carl Skerlong of Streamline Fulfillment
Newcomer Technology Awards
Automated Ag
Cordell Neher & Co.
Innov8.ag
STEM Champion of the Year
Gary Baker, Big Bend Community College
Jordan Wendzel, Orondo School District
Laura Wommack, Mansfield School District
STEM College Student Innovator of the Year
Carter Cleveringa, Washington State University
Kaitlin Thornton, Washington State University
Piper Horning, San Diego State University
Future Technology Leader of the Year
Abrielle Harris, Pinnacles Prep
Christian Keller, WestSide High School
Quentin Farrell, Cascade High School
NCW Tech Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing together people and resources in technology, entrepreneurship and STEM education. The organization offers a variety of programs including classes and workshops.
The awards luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. For ticket information, go to ncwtech.org/innovators. Table sponsorships also are still available.
