Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The owners of a small-town restaurant, an electric company and a warehouse fulfillment center are finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year, one of five award categories that are part of this year’s NCW Tech Alliance Innovator Awards.

The program, now in its 21st year, is designed to recognize technology innovation throughout the region, including entrepreneurs, businesses, educators and students. The winners will be announced at the Sept. 21 luncheon.



Nevonne McDaniels:

(509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?