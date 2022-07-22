Purchase Access

BURIEN — Saying it's time for the state to up its game in recruiting law enforcement officers, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a proposal to create four regional police training campuses so new cops aren't forced to take 19 weeks of classes far from home.

The planned expansion of the Criminal Justice Training Commission will increase training capacity, potentially eliminating wait lists for recruits and hopefully leading to more diverse police departments, Inslee said during a news conference at the commission's Burien training campus.



