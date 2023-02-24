Inslee Q&A photo

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Friday with Salvador Salazar, the governor's Central Washington liaison, after a Leavenworth roundtable with local leaders about the current shortage of affordable housing. Inslee spoke to local press in a brief Q&A.

LEAVENWORTH — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Leavenworth Friday to meet with local elected officials and other nonprofit organizations to discuss the shortage of affordable, workforce housing in the area.

"We have a housing crisis in the state of Washington," he said at Leavenworth City Hall. "It's manifested in people living in tarps in our large cities. It's manifested in our rural communities not having enough housing for working people."



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?