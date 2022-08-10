FILE PHOTO: China Development Forum in Beijing

Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2019. 

 Reuters/Thomas Peter

ISLAMABAD — More than 70 economists and experts, including Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, called for the U.S. and other nations to release Afghanistan's central bank assets in a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The letter said foreign capitals needed to return the roughly $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) to allow the economy to function, despite criticism of behavior by the ruling Taliban towards women and minorities.