Markets after midterm elections
Created with Datawrapper

NEW YORK — Investors on Wednesday are weighing a less clear outcome in the U.S. midterm election, as a better-than-expected showing by Democrats muddies the outlook for issues such as fiscal spending and regulation.

Control of Congress was still up for grabs early on Wednesday with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack Democrats' tenuous hold on power. The prospects of a "red wave" had evaporated although in the House of Representatives, Republicans remained favored to win a majority.



