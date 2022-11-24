People shop on Black Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Shoppers wait in line at Coastal Grand Mall on Black Friday, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Nov. 27, 2020. 

 Reuters/Micah Green

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Investors were closely watching U.S. retail stocks as a barometer of consumer confidence as inflation bites, as the most important shopping season of the year began on Friday.

Consumer discretionary stocks, measured by the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector — the group of companies that benefit from spending on retail, restaurants, and vacations — were flat in morning trading Friday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?