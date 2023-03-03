BIZ-WRK-EXCONVICTS-LA

Graduates of Cal State LA's Prison B.A. Program enter the prison yard before their ceremony inside the California State Prison on Oct. 5, 2022, in Lancaster, California. 

 Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The tight job market has made it easier for millions of Americans to find work in recent years — unless they have a criminal record.

Take, for example, what happened to John Rodriguez after he was released from prison in 2017, having served nine years for shooting and wounding a man as a 17-year-old in the Venice neighborhood. After returning home, he got offered a job as his grandmother's caretaker, which he could do while taking classes in college. But the offer was rescinded when the employer found out about his criminal record.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?