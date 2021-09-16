PASCO — Amazon is going to be hiring more than 1,500 full-time employees when it opens two new Pasco warehouses next year.
The massive international company is expanding in the Tri-Cities with the construction of two distribution centers just west of Highway 12, a company spokeswoman said Thursday in an email to the Tri-City Herald.
Each warehouse will be more than 1 million square feet. Together, the infrastructure, both warehouses and support buildings will cost more than $200 million, according to building permits — some of which were just issued Thursday.
The warehouses will be among the largest in North America. Amazon currently operates a call center in Kennewick.
"We are proud of the partnership that we have built with Amazon to locate these new operations facilities in our community," said Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez in a news release. "This will have a long-term impact on Pasco, and it's an opportunity to open new career paths in industries like logistics, retail, and technology with a company that is known for innovating."
All the new jobs at the warehouses that have been labeled "Project Oyster" and "Project Pearl" in building permits and documents filed with the state will be full time.
The company said that it hasn't started hiring yet but once fully staffed, Amazon will be among the Top 10 employers in the Tri-Cities, according to information from TRIDEC.
Only Lamb Weston and Pasco School District would have more employees than Amazon in Franklin County.
The two warehouses across the road from each other will distribute different types of products.
The "Eastside" facility — or Project Oyster — will sit on 162 acres and will handle smaller goods such as household items, books, toys and technology.
The "Westside" facility across the street — or Project Pearl — will sit on 104 ares. It will hold larger items such as furniture, outdoor equipment, as well as large packages of paper goods and pet supplies.
The land was purchased from two different owners for a combined $11 million.
"The city of Pasco welcomes these new Amazon facilities to our diverse and growing business community," said Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell.
"Amazon brings great jobs with attractive pay and benefit packages as well as pathways to longer-term careers. These facilities will provide opportunity and help working families across our region."