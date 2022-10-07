SEATTLE — Even though Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest man in the United States, he is still the richest in Washington, according to a list of the richest Americans in 2022, eight of whom call the Evergreen State home.

The Amazon founder and executive chairperson has $151 billion in wealth, down from $201 billion last year, according to the Forbes 400 2022. Taking Bezos' place for the first time in four years is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk is based in Austin, Texas.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.