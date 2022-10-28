WENATCHEE — After an uptick to 4.4% in August, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties decreased to 3.3% in September.
In a sign that the area could be nearly recovered from job losses that resulted from the pandemic, Chelan and Douglas counties reported the second lowest unemployment for a month since 2020, only 0.2% higher than the 3.1% the counties reported in August of this year.
Data for the two counties comes from the labor area summary of the Wenatchee metropolitan statistical area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the state Employment Security Department.
According to the summary, only one industry in the nonfarming sector — education and health services — added jobs between August and September. The other industries included in the report remained either stagnant or slightly down. Overall, the two counties had about 200 fewer employees in nonfarm jobs between the two months.
Government jobs dropped by 100 in September, with the decrease in local government employment. Federal and state government employment remained steady between September and October. Retail trade employment dropped by about 100 jobs.
Still, the unemployment rate, thanks in part to roughly 1,700 fewer people in the civilian labor force between August and September. The labor force was also roughly 800 employees lower in September this year than during the same month in 2021.
Washington reported an overall unemployment rate of 3.6% in September, which is the lowest the state recorded since it began tracking the data electronically in 1976. It is a full percentage power lower than the 4.6% unemployment rate the counties had in 2021.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone