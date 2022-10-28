Unemployment rate

Chelan and Douglas counties reported the second lowest unemployment rate for a month since the beginning of 2020.

 Provided graphic/State Employment Security Department

WENATCHEE — After an uptick to 4.4% in August, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties decreased to 3.3% in September.

In a sign that the area could be nearly recovered from job losses that resulted from the pandemic, Chelan and Douglas counties reported the second lowest unemployment for a month since 2020, only 0.2% higher than the 3.1% the counties reported in August of this year.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?