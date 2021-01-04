WENATCHEE — Schools joined leisure and hospitality on the list of hardest hit industries for job losses in Chelan and Douglas counties in November, according to the state’s most recent jobs report.
The combined loss of 2,200 jobs — 1,300 from hotels, eating establishments and recreation businesses and 900 from local public schools — is more than one-third of the 3,000 total job losses recorded for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers the two counties. The local schools jobs are included in the local government category.
Other hard-hit sectors in year-over-year statistics include construction, with a loss of 100 jobs, and manufacturing, which was down 300 jobs, according to the Labor Summary Area report provided by Don Meseck, regional economist with the state Employment Security Department. The report showed health services and retail trade held steady. No employment sector in November showed an increase in jobs.
The two-county area’s unemployment rate for November climbed to 6.6%, up from October’s 5.3%. It was 4.9% in November 2019. That’s still down from the record high of 15.8% in April and 14.2% in May that occurred after the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order called to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Meseck noted that the region’s civilian labor force — people working or actively looking for work — also dropped by 2,439 residents, going from 65,148 in November 2019 to 62,709 in November 2020.
The job trends followed similar patterns in neighboring counties, though both Okanogan and Grant counties had sectors that added jobs.
In Okanogan County, November’s unemployment rate climbed to 7.4%, up from 6.5% in November 2019 and 5.7% in October 2020.
The county lost a total of 700 nonfarm jobs, year-over-year, in November 2020. Public education had 290 fewer jobs than the year before and leisure and hospitality was down 160 jobs. Okanogan County, though, saw an increase in jobs in other sectors, including construction (up 40 jobs), manufacturing (50 jobs) and wholesale trade (up 30 jobs).
Grant County registered a 7.2% unemployment rate in November, compared to 6.5% in 2019 and 5.5% in October 2020. The county was down 1,350 jobs in November 2020 from November 2019, down 680 in public education, 300 in leisure and hospitality and 200 in retail trade.
Grant County’s professional and business service businesses added 1,100 jobs in November, year-over-year, with a 70-job increase in that sector from October. The county statistics also show an increase of 470 jobs in the manufacturing sector.