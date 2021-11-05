September's 3.3% unemployment rate for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Chelan and Douglas counties, follows a four-month trend, dropping below 2020 figures as well as those from 2019, pre-pandemic.
Provided graphic/State Employment Security Department
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee region added 2,500 jobs this September over the same month a year ago, with 1,100 of those in the leisure and hospitality industry and 300 in retail trade.
The job growth, combined with an expansion of the labor force puts the unemployment rate at 3.3%, with 2,200 people unemployed, well below the 6.4% rate (4,209 people) in September 2020 and down from the 3.6% in September 2019. It’s the fourth month the unemployment rate has dropped below the corresponding months in 2019, before the pandemic arrived.
Those are some of the highlights from the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary for September provided by Don Meseck, the regional labor economist for the Employment Security Department. The Wenatchee MSA covers Chelan and Douglas counties.
The numbers, he said, are “good economic news” and “steps in the right direction.”
Recovery from the pandemic, though, remains a work in progress. The region remains shy 700 jobs from 2019 — with 46,600 tallied this September compared to 47,300 in 2019.
The continued expansion of the labor force, which also has been happening for the past four months, is “reassuring,” Meseck notes, with resident employment growing 5.3% to 65,197 people this September, up from 61,938 last year.
“This upturn likely indicates that some of the 3,259 additional Wenatchee MSA residents employed this September, versus September 2020, either commuted or teleworked to jobs outside of Chelan and Douglas counties,” he said.
Construction jobs have expanded every month this year, sitting at 3,100 in September, up from 3,000 in 2020. Retail trade jobs have followed the same trend, up every month this year, sitting at 6,800 jobs in September compared to 6,400 last year.
That category includes part- and full-time jobs at businesses selling motor vehicle and parts, furniture and home furnishings, building material and garden supplies, food and beverages, health and personal care, clothing and clothing accessories, general merchandise and internet shopping.
Statewide, the two retail subsectors adding the most jobs were food and beverage stores and general merchandise stores.
Leisure and hospitality jobs, which accounted for 55.2% of the 2,900 nonfarm jobs lost in the region in 2020, added 1,100 jobs this September compared to last September. That sector now has 6,700 jobs. That’s still down 500 from the 7,200 jobs recorded in September 2019.
