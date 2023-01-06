WENATCHEE — Valkyrie Fitness Studio is bringing aerial yoga to Wenatchee — something the valley has never seen before.

Aerial yoga is similar to regular yoga, but with a twist. The yoga poses are done while hanging from a hammock that supports whoever is doing yoga, making challenging poses more accessible.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?