WENATCHEE — Valkyrie Fitness Studio is bringing aerial yoga to Wenatchee — something the valley has never seen before.
Aerial yoga is similar to regular yoga, but with a twist. The yoga poses are done while hanging from a hammock that supports whoever is doing yoga, making challenging poses more accessible.
Valkyrie Fitness, on North Columbia Street, will also offer kettlebell workout classes that are resistance training. Kettlebells can be used in traditional lifts like squats, deadlifts, presses and rows.
Roxy Whitehead is one of the fitness center's owners, alongside her husband, Lukas Whitehead. Roxy said she initially had the idea of introducing an aerial yoga studio. She’s a yoga instructor, and wanted to bring something new to Wenatchee.
“I’ve been a fitness instructor/personal trainer for almost a decade. I started aerial yoga in 2019, and in 2020 found ways to do it on my own. I took certification classes to become an aerial yoga instructor. There also wasn’t a place in Wenatchee who did aerial yoga so I wanted to start one,” Roxy said.
There are 23 available classes a month, including aerial yoga levels 1 and 2 and kettlebell training. Roxy has seven instructors to teach the classes, eight including herself.
Since aerial yoga is relatively new in town, Roxy said she had some difficulty finding trainers.
“A concern was finding and training teachers because aerial yoga is new to Wenatchee, so there weren’t/aren’t many people who are familiar with it. I reached out to yoga instructors and asked if they wanted to learn aerial yoga and we’ve been meeting weekly to practice and train,” Roxy said.
The process of finding a place that worked with the requirements of aerial yoga took some time.
Aerial yoga requires at least a 10-foot tall ceiling. However, the Whiteheads found a place with two rooms and 17-foot tall ceilings that was big enough and met their expectations. The monthly lease is $2,100.
The Whiteheads got a business loan. They said they have spent around $80,000 in equipment, structure, shipping and the cost to fly people out to teach them how to install the equipment.
No permanent modifications were made and all of the equipment that is being used, including floors, are removable. The only change was new paint. The new floors are 1-inch thick and work as yoga mats, so yoga mats are not needed.
The Whiteheads did most of the set up. They carried heavy equipment up the stairs and learned how to install and uninstall the equipment.
“We have a lot of heavy equipment — 15,000 pounds of it — and since the space is on the second floor, getting up the stairs was hard,” Lukas said. “The structure we have can be uninstalled, and even though it’s expensive, we own it and we can move it. It’s an investment.”
After a two-month process, Valkyrie Fitness, 10 S. Columbia St. #205, Wenatchee, had a soft opening the first week of January, including an open house to take a tour and ask questions. The grand opening is Jan. 7-8.
From Jan. 9 to Feb. 9, the fitness studio will offer the first scheduled class for free. Pre-registration is required.
Monthly membership prices run from $99-$159. A founding member deal is $129. Base price includes a max of four classes and a free guest pass. The max price offers unlimited classes and two free guest passes.
The Whiteheads said they have hopes for how the business will do this year. They said they're hoping to not just provide a new way of fitness.
“I would like to build a community. I don’t only want to provide a place for people to exercise, but also to connect,” Roxy said.
They said they are also hoping to reach their goal of 200 members by the end of the year by adding more classes and hiring more instructors.