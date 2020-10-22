EAST WENATCHEE — The company that owns the Kadie Glen Assisted Living facility at 451 N. Baker Ave. has received a $1.92 million state grant to help build a 54-bed standalone facility for specialized dementia care.
The project is one of 22 statewide to receive $33.8 million aimed at helping expand access to behavioral health facilities, dementia care and other specialized mental health needs, according to an Oct. 15 press release from the state Department of Commerce.
North Baker Property LLC purchased Kadie Glen Assisted Living for $2.95 million in February 2019 from Ginger White, according to Douglas County records. State records show the company, based in Calabasas, California, is owned by Schneur Schneerson.
The company anticipates completing construction and being open for patients in the next 18 months, said Commerce spokeswoman Penny Thomas. The property owners are providing more than $3 million in private funding to match the grant, she said.
The grant funds may be used for construction, acquisition and equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities. Grantees must maintain the facility for at least 15 years.
The company did not respond to requests for details about the project.
The project, as proposed, would be the first large-scale memory care facility in city limits, said East Wenatchee Community Development Director Lori Barnett. Prestige Senior Living on Highline Drive, just south of the city limits and Bonaventure, just north of the city limits, also provide memory care units.
A permit application for the project has not yet been submitted, Barnett said, but the city met with the property owner and its design engineer for a pre-application conference on Jan. 6. The discussion at that time was to divide the 4-acre parcel into two lots and build a new 50-bed memory care facility on the lot that would front Colorado Avenue, she said.
Kadie Glen’s existing 36-room, 62-bed assisted living facility would remain on its own parcel.
The grant to North Baker Property was one of five awarded statewide for specialized dementia care facilities. Other project categories in the Behavioral Health Facility Competitive Grant include intensive behavioral health facilities, peer respites, 90- to 180-day long-term civil commitment facilities, enhanced service facilities and projects that address regional needs.
Grants in the region also were awarded to:
- The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Health and Human Services: $1.96 million for 32 peer respite beds in Keller.
- SHC Medical Center, Toppenish/Astria Toppenish Hospital: $1.96 million for 10 beds for 90-180-day long-term civil commitment facilities
- Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima: $1.3 million for outpatient services, a project to address regional needs.
The grants are part of a five-year plan to modernize the state’s mental health system, with an aim to end civil patient placements at the state’s large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller, community-based facilities, according to the news release.
“We’ve already been grappling with the challenge of more people needing mental or chemical dependency care than we have beds and space available,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in the news release. “The isolation and impact of COVID-19 is making that challenge even more urgent. These grants help strengthen communities’ response by opening up more opportunities for people to receive specialized care locally, in a setting that is closer to familiar support systems they count on.”
Commerce awarded more than $12.3 million in January and $23 million in May in the first rounds of the grant.