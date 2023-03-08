Doctor medical laptop stethoscope stock

A study showed the number of Americans who traveled to other countries for health care nearly doubled between 2007-2017, from 750,000 to 1.4 million. That number is expected to increase by 25% per year.

 National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Three of the South Carolina kidnapping victims accompanied the fourth to Mexico so she could get medical care — part of a growing U.S. trend of traveling abroad for health treatments.

Latavia "Tay" Washington McGee drove with Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard and Eric Williams to Mexico on Friday when they were shot at and kidnapped, Mexican officials reported. Both Brown and Woodard were killed.



©2023 The State. Visit thestate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?