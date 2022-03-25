WENATCHEE — Cherry Creek Media, the parent company of KPQ-AM, its FM sister station The Quake and five other Wenatchee-area radio stations, is being purchased by New York-based Townsquare Media for $18.75 million.
The sale was announced Thursday in a news release from Townsquare.
The deal, subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission, is expected to close in the fall and will be funded with cash on hand. If approved, it would add 35 Cherry Creek stations in nine markets to Townsquare’s holdings, bringing its total to 356 stations in 74 markets.
An article about the sale posted Thursday on KPQ-AM’s website said staff was informed in a company-wide Zoom meeting. Markets new to Townsquare, including Wenatchee, are not expected to be “negatively impacted by the move,” according to the post.
Wenatchee's Cherry Creek stations employ 20 people, Laura Gooch, Cherry Creek's vice president and market manager, said Friday. That is not expected to change.
"In fact, we're hiring right now," she said. "It's an exciting time."
FCC ownership rules mean Townsquare will prepare to sell two of its current radio stations in the Tri Cities. Another six radio stations in Missoula, Montana, also will be sold — to Anderson Broadcasting and two nonprofit organizations, Legacy Broadcasting and Missoula Community Radio.
In addition to the Wenatchee market, the deal will expand Townsquare to Sierra Vista, Arizona; Montrose, Colorado; Butte and Great Falls, Montana; Williston, North Dakota; and St. George/Cedar City, Utah.
Cherry Creek’s radio stations in Wenatchee include KW3 (96.7/103.9 FM); KYSN (97.7 FM); KQBG (99.5 FM); KPQ (The Quake 102.1 FM); KPQ (560 AM/101.7 FM); KYSP (1340 AM) and KKWN (1370 AM and 106.7 FM).
Townsquare describes itself as a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market-leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the country’s top 50 markets.
“We look forward to accelerating the digital growth in these markets as we implement our flywheel of powerful and effective marketing and advertising (digital and radio) solutions and technology platforms, in combination with our highly relevant, localized content on-air and online,” Townsquare Chief Executive Officer Bill Wilson said in the press release.
Cherry Creek Media arrived in the Wenatchee market in 2007, purchasing KPQ AM and FM and KWNC-AM from the Wallace family’s WesCoast Broadcasting. The Wallace family had owned KPQ for 77 years at the time.
One of the biggest changes with the transaction was the relocation of the station at the corner of Mission and First streets to its current studio at 231 N. Wenatchee Ave. The former KPQ building was purchased by Icicle Broadcasting in 2012 and, after a complete renovation, became home to KOHO-FM.
The ownership change of Cherry Creek’s radio stations follows several other shifts in the local radio market.
- In July 2021, Harriet Bullitt’s Icicle Broadcasting Co. sold three of its four radio stations to Chelan Valley Media Group. The sale included KOZI AM, KOZI FM and KZAL. Icicle Broadcasting continued to own KOHO Radio.
- In December 2021, Bullitt’s Icicle Broadcasting Inc. announced it was transferring control of the KOHO license to Sleeping Lady Foundation. That transfer is still going through federal approval.
- In June 2021, Resort Radio’s Sunny FM and Wheeler Broadcasting entered a management and programming agreement allowing Sunny FM to handle operations and programming for KEYG’s stations and translators, effectively extending Sunny FM’s coverage range. Under the agreement, the office for both businesses is in Wenatchee.