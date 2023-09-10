Albertsons

At least 104 Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores in Washington would be sold to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers under a proposed merger of the two grocery giants, the companies announced Friday.

That's almost a third of Washington's nearly 350 Kroger and Albertsons locations, which operate under the Safeway, Albertsons, QFC and Fred Meyer brands.



What's NABUR?