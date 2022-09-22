TUMWATER — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries is proposing to raise the price that employers will pay for workers compensation insurance next year, according to an L&I press release.

The agency is proposing a 4.8% increase in workers compensation insurance rates for 2023, the press release said, citing general wage inflation and higher medical costs. In 2021 and 2022, L&I tapped its reserves in order to avoid raising insurance rates, according to the press release.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

