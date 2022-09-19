OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Labor & Industries has renewed its emergency rules for temporary worker housing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency rules help protect farmworkers who live in seasonal or temporary housing while working harvests.

L&I and the Department of Health originally collaborated to produce emergency rules in May 2020 after Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency and issued stay at home and social distancing orders. Rules for temporary worker housing govern ventilation, requirements during outbreaks, vaccinations and education, among other areas of interest.



