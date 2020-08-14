TUMWATER — Once the school year starts, the number of hours teens can work at a job is limited — even if they’re virtual learning, says the state Department of Labor and Industries.
It also applies whether students are enrolled in a public or private school, or are homeschooled.
“We’re already receiving questions from businesses about the hours students are allowed to work,” said Josie Bryan, L&I youth employment specialist. “It’s important for students to have time for homework and school. Jobs should be scheduled around their school day.”
Here are basic rules for teens:
Age 14-15: They can work up to 16 hours a week — up to three hours a day, six days a week, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Age 16-17: They can work up to 20 hours a week — up to four hours a day, six days a week, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Adult supervision is required for teens who work after 8 p.m.
Employers must have a minor work permit endorsement and complete and sign a parent/school authorization form.
Information about work requirements for teens is available L&I’s teen workers website, wwrld.us/2CqyDfK.