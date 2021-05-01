WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council is hosting its first-ever community event on May 8, celebrating both the Mexican Cinco de Mayo holiday and local Latinx-owned businesses.
“La Terraza de Main Street,” from 4 to 8 p.m. May 8 at Pybus Public Market, will include activities, food and music.
“The WVCC HBC seeks to build trust and remove barriers through outreach and education in the business community,” said Elvis Garcia, chairman of the council and owner of Wenatchee’s Seattle Yoga Lounge & Cafe. “Long-term, the WVCC HBC hopes to be the voice for all minority-owned businesses, empower and mentor minority business owners and integrate all businesses in our community.”
This inaugural event, he said, is designed to educate the public on the history and traditions of Cinco de Mayo and bring attention to local Latinx-owned businesses.
The Hispanic Business Council operates under the umbrella of the chamber, with council members appointed by the chamber’s board of directors. Garcia is one of a dozen council members listed on the website. The council formed after the NCW Hispanic Chamber of Commerce dissolved in December 2019.
Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, Garcia said, but has evolved in the U.S. into a tribute to Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.
In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated mostly in Puebla. It includes a re-enactment of the battle, where people dress up as French and Mexican soldiers and go to war with one another. It is followed by a parade featuring more than 20,000 performers and community members. School children and soldiers march alongside mariachi musicians and elaborate floats. The event showcases flamenco dancers dressed in colorful outfits, street tacos, piñatas filled with sweets, and other cultural displays.
Garcia said the La Terraza de Main Street event will include some of the traditions, along with “a safe place for the many different cultures in our Valley to celebrate and learn about each other’s customs.”
Other events are planned, he said.
“This celebration will be one of many from the WVCC HBC to strengthen our business relationships in the community and highlight local minority owned businesses,” he said.
For information on the HBC, visit wwrld.us/3vqGU9k or call (509) 662-2116.