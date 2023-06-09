US-NEWS-LATIMES-JOBCUTS-LA

The Los Angeles Times building and newsroom along Imperial Highway on April 17, 2020, in El Segundo, California. 

LOS ANGELES — Facing a raw and angry staff stunned by the announcement of 73 layoffs, Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida on Thursday accepted responsibility for making “really difficult decisions” that led to dramatic cuts to the newsroom.

The organization is cutting photojournalists, longtime copy editors, news desk editors who help oversee the paper’s digital report and audience engagement editors. Audio producers were let go, a library researcher and several respected managers, including two stalwarts in the Spanish-language Times en Español digital news operation.



What's NABUR?