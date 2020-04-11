WENATCHEE — The economy was moving right along in February, according to state Employment Security Department figures released in late March.
The pre-COVID-19 shutdown statistics — which run through Feb. 12 — provide a baseline for figures expected to plummet in data released in the next few months.
The February report, though, shows some usual not-so-surprising ups and downs.
“Current indicators revealed a mixed economic picture for the economy of Chelan and Douglas counties,” said Don Meseck, the state regional economist, in his “Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary” report released Wednesday. The Wenatchee Metropolitan Area covers Chelan and Douglas counties.
The ups include a 6.2% unemployment rate for February, the third month running with lower rates and the lowest for the month since electronic records were available in 1990. The region also added 700 jobs this February compared to last, with an additional 200 construction jobs and 500 leisure and hospitality jobs.
The downs included a workforce that contracted by 496 jobs and a continued decline in the retail employment at brick-and-mortar businesses — to the tune of about 200 jobs.
The retail job trend statewide has followed a similar path, Meseck said.
“A look at statewide retail trade employment changes suggest that one of the factors exerting pressure on brick and mortar retail stores is consumer shifts towards internet shopping,” he said, which shows up in an increase in “other retail trade” numbers, which includes companies providing online shopping services.
The state’s “other retail trade” category increased by 12,200 jobs (up 10.1 percent), jumping from 120,700 jobs to 132,900, Meseck said.
At the same time, he said, “General merchandise stores, clothing stores and building material and garden supply stores across Washington all tallied fewer jobs this February than in February 2019. In fact, besides the statewide gains made by this ‘other retail trade’ sector, only food and beverage stores and motor vehicle and parts dealers posted any year-over-year employment growth this February.