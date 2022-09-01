Purchase Access

CHELAN — The inaugural Continental Surf Cup is bringing international rivalries to Lake Chelan this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday Lakeside Surf — a subsection of the Slidewaters water park — will host a competition pitting a team of American surfers against European ones. Prize money, international recognition, and (most importantly) bragging rights will be at stake for the 32 surfers who will compete in six different categories as teams and in solo divisions.



Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

