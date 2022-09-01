CHELAN — The inaugural Continental Surf Cup is bringing international rivalries to Lake Chelan this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday Lakeside Surf — a subsection of the Slidewaters water park — will host a competition pitting a team of American surfers against European ones. Prize money, international recognition, and (most importantly) bragging rights will be at stake for the 32 surfers who will compete in six different categories as teams and in solo divisions.
The competition will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and finishes after sunset before continuing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a trophy presentation Sunday night to name one team the champion and hold a traditional top-three podium for solo men’s and women’s divisions.
Interested spectators can watch the tournament at Lakeside Surf for free. For more information, including a full competition schedule, visit wwrld.us/SurfCup.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
