Juan Pacheco, East Wenatchee, orders a "Bomb Pop!" firework from volunteer Windy Farley Friday afternoon at the stand by Macy's and Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee. Proceeds from sales go to the Wenatchee Eagles which then go to help various charities.
EAST WENATCHEE — Since 2019, volunteers from the North Central Washington chapter of Oxford House have raised money by selling Fourth of July fireworks. But for these volunteers, and other fireworks vendors in East Wenatchee, this year is their last.
In April, the East Wenatchee City Council approved a ban on Fourth of July fireworks that starts next year. This holiday weekend is the last time vendors can sell fireworks outside of New Year’s.
Oxford House outreach worker Kelly Rimbey on Friday said that the Fourth of July fireworks sale is the chapter’s biggest fundraiser every year. Since the NCW chapter started selling fireworks in July 2019, it has been able to open and maintain eight drug-free homes for those in addiction recovery, Rimbey said, bringing the total number to 13.
The window to sell fireworks in East Wenatchee is as short as ever. Vendors can sell fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks can only be discharged after 1 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
In Douglas County, fireworks were already banned. After the East Wenatchee ban goes into effect next year, Bridgeport and Rock Island will be the only municipalities in the county that allow them. The exception to the rule is New Year’s. In Douglas County, fireworks can be discharged from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Now that selling fireworks will be banned in future years, Oxford House and other organizations like it will lose out on a major source of revenue.
“I don’t know how much we can make up,” Rimbey said of the lost fundraising opportunities. “We’ll have to do a lot more.”
In East Wenatchee, most fireworks are legal to discharge at approved times, but not all of them are.
According to the Washington State Patrol, firecrackers, sky rockets, and bottle rockets are only legal to be purchased, possessed, and discharged on legally-designated Indian Reservations; otherwise, the possession and use of these fireworks is illegal.
Additionally, illegal explosive devices like pipe bombs remain illegal to possess and use even during times when fireworks can be discharged.
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
