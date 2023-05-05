230506-newslocal-cherries 01.jpg
Petals are falling and the cherries are beginning to set on trees in the Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

NCW — Cherry growers from Washington expect a delayed, but plentiful harvest season this summer. And the delay could break a record.

“Possibly the latest we have ever seen,” said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission.



