LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Community Farmers Market has a new home this season — in the parking lot of the Cascade School District’s administrative offices at 330 Evans St.
It’s the market’s second move in as many years, prompted initially by the pandemic.
The Thursday market had been operating in Lions Club Park, but last spring needed extra space to meet social distancing requirements.
The school district offered up the parking lot at Alpine Lakes Elementary School, which was empty since students were distance learning. With students returning to classrooms this year, the parking lot was out of contention for this season.
The school district offered up the administration office parking lot as an option for this year — and hopefully many years to come, said Cali Osborne, the market’s executive director and manager.
“It’s a fantastic location in the heart of the neighborhoods, with a playfield to set up in and a good-size parking lot for vendors to park in,” she said.
The Lions Club Park location was closer to downtown, but presented logistical challenges with parking, set up and take down, she said.