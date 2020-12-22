WENATCHEE — More virtual programming and digital entertainment options are on the way to NCW Libraries thanks to another $3,000 in CARES Act funding distributed through the Washington State Library.
NCW Libraries received grants earlier in 2020 that helped fund wireless hotspots and internet connectivity, and to buy washable keyboard covers at its libraries. The new grant will add to the library district’s digital offerings and bring informative and entertaining virtual programming to communities at a time when in-person programs are not possible, according to a Tuesday district news release.
Funding for the grants distributed by the Washington State Library was part of a $50 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds awarded in March to the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
NCW Libraries operates 30 library branches in five counties and provides digital storytimes, STEM activities, Meet the Employer events, a Social Justice Lecture series, and more — all accessible on the library’s website, ncw libraries.org, and Facebook page.
NCW Libraries branches are currently open, operating at 25% capacity with time limits to meet COVID-19 social distancing protocols. It also offers mail order and curbside service.