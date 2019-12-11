WENATCHEE — Motorists with a love for Washington state apples may soon be able to show off support with a specialty license plate.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, will introduce a bill proposing the license plate to the legislation in January, according to a Wednesday press release from the Washington Apple Commission.
The plate is proposed by the commission and would feature a logo that’s represented the industry since 1982, according to the release.
If approved, revenue from the plate would be directed to the nonprofit Washington Apple Education Foundation, which supports students with ties to the apple industry pursuing higher education.
“The Washington Apple Commission and Washington Apple Education Foundation do great work, so I am excited to partner with them on what should certainly be a well-supported bill,” Hawkins said in the release. “I don’t expect controversy but competing with other bills and passing anything in a short session is a challenge.”
In order for the plate to be considered, 3,500 signatures need to be collected, the release said. The petition is available at www.ipetitions.com/petition/washington-apples-license-plate.