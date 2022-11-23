CASHMERE — The Link Transit board of directors approved in a special meeting Tuesday the purchase of a 2.6-acre parcel outside the city of Cashmere to eventually use as a park and ride lot.

The property is located along Highway 2 near the roundabout leading to the new West Cashmere Bridge. The current owner, Jones Fruit & Produce Inc., have owned the property since 2008, according to the Chelan County Assessor's website.



