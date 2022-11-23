CASHMERE — The Link Transit board of directors approved in a special meeting Tuesday the purchase of a 2.6-acre parcel outside the city of Cashmere to eventually use as a park and ride lot.
The property is located along Highway 2 near the roundabout leading to the new West Cashmere Bridge. The current owner, Jones Fruit & Produce Inc., have owned the property since 2008, according to the Chelan County Assessor's website.
At the September meeting, the board of directors authorized staff to negotiate the price to purchase so as to not exceed $800,000.
Jones Fruit accepted the price at $710,000 but wants to split the closing costs — processing fees on real estate transactions — which total approximately $56,800, according to the special meeting Link Transit staff report.
Link Transit would pay the $710,000 capital cost to purchase the property and authorized allocating $35,000 to pay their half of the closing costs in the event of any "unforeseen costs," according to the Link Transit staff report.
If the lot is purchased next year, the funds would come out of Link Transit’s 2023 capital budget. If purchased in 2022, the capital budget budget has funds available from other projects not completed this year, according to a September Link Transit staff report.
Link Transit has built pullouts for their buses along Highway 2 and purchasing this property would allow them to have an express service serving Leavenworth — a long-term goal for this corridor, according to special meeting Link Transit staff report.
Link Transit, established in 1989, is the public transit system for Chelan and Douglas counties. It currently offers zero-fare rides on its buses.
