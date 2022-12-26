WENATCHEE — Link Transit approved on Tuesday their 2023 operating budget with operating expenses at $25.1 million about 16% more, or $3.4 million, than the previous year.

The increase in expenses is to a planned 19% service increase as well as additional funds for fuel and "succession planning" with the retirement of key personnel — for example, general manager Richard DeRock retires next year.



