WENATCHEE — The Link Transit Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement with the city of East Wenatchee for a new park and ride located in East Wenatchee.
The project would expand parking options for the public in East Wenatchee in the form of a park and ride. It also would add a private bathroom for Link Transit operators as finding bathrooms for operators has been "historically challenging in East Wenatchee," according to summary report available in the January Link Transit board packet.
The project also includes the construction of a small break room and a small janitorial sink for operators, according to a Link Transit staff member.
The board approved entering into an agreement with the city of East Wenatchee for this project in the amount not to exceed about $549,957, according to the summary report.
Link Transit purchased the property, located at 3rd Street and Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee, in 2021.
