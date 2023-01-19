WENATCHEE — The Link Transit Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement with the city of East Wenatchee for a new park and ride located in East Wenatchee.

The project would expand parking options for the public in East Wenatchee in the form of a park and ride. It also would add a private bathroom for Link Transit operators as finding bathrooms for operators has been "historically challenging in East Wenatchee," according to summary report available in the January Link Transit board packet.



