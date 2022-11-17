WENATCHEE — Link Transit approved Tuesday for staff to enter into a contract with an outside recruitment company to conduct a nationwide search for a new, general manager.

Richard DeRock, Link Transit's general manager for over 20 years, announced he would retire next year, between August and October.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

