WENATCHEE — Link Transit approved Tuesday for staff to enter into a contract with an outside recruitment company to conduct a nationwide search for a new, general manager.
Richard DeRock, Link Transit's general manager for over 20 years, announced he would retire next year, between August and October.
Link Transit staff recommended to the board at the monthly meeting they award a contract to Prothman, an Issaquah-based employment agency, to conduct a nationwide search for general manager candidates.
The total cost is estimated between $30,000 and $35,000, according to a Link Transit staff report.
Three other firms submitted proposals, but Prothman's proposal was the "most competitive and reasonably priced," said a Link Transit staff member Tuesday.
Link Transit board members asked if staff had considered promoting from within, according to DeRock and Link Transit staff.
Link Transit staff will still have an option to apply for the position once the position has been posted.
The board will also be consulted to specify what it looks for in a general manager position. As part of the contract, Prothman's search comes with a one-year guarantee to find a candidate, according to the Link Transit staff report.
DeRock has led Transit for about 20 years, but he his career in public transit spans four decades. In late June, he was also sworn in as Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner, representing Chelan County District 3.
