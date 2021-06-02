EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County is looking to sell the half-acre park-and-ride lot at 3rd Street and Rock Island Road.
The likely buyer is Link Transit, though the deal, including price, has not yet been set. According to county records, it is assessed at $211,600.
“This is not a done deal yet, but rather we are working on a price and some details,” Link Transit communications coordinator Eric West said in an email Wednesday. “This came up because Douglas County wanted to surplus the property and offered it to us before it went on the market.”
Douglas County commissioners will take public comment at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the plan to declare the property surplus to the county’s needs, a step required before it can be sold. The surplus designation, though, does not mean the property must be sold.
According to a staff report in the May 18 Link Board meeting packet, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub, who also serves on the Link Transit Board, brought up the idea of Link Transit purchasing the parking lot as an investment property at the board’s May 6 Finance Committee meeting. The committee forwarded the proposal to the full board, which agreed to further explore the idea, including looking at known maintenance costs and discussing price.
The property, which has 30 parking spaces and two ADA spaces, is not on any of Link Transit’s current routes and is primarily used by carpoolers who are believed to commute to Grant County, according to the staff report. It sits across from Rowe's Tractor and just downhill from North Cascades Bank.
“Currently there is no direct benefit to Link, as none of our routes serve the location of the park-and-ride,” West said. “But it has been used in this capacity for a long time, so our ownership would allow it to continue to have that function. We would do some minor improvements to the property should we purchase it, such as crack sealing and asphalt repair, striping, some landscaping, etc.”
If the purchase is approved, Link would pay for it from its general fund, West said.
“If we eventually have service into Grant County, this may be used as a park-and-ride for those commuters,” he said.
Those interested in providing comment on the proposal to surplus the property, can get details at wwrld.us/surplushearing.
Link Transit’s board is expected to discuss the proposal further at its June 15 or July 20 meeting.