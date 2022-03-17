OLYMPIA — The state Liquor and Cannabis Board is taking public comment on a recently approved rule that allows venues with liquor licenses to provide axe-throwing activities with an approved safety operating plan.
The board approved the rule on Wednesday.
The safety plan includes “monitoring patron intoxication and consumption of alcohol,” in addition to designating areas where alcohol is allowed and the axe-throwing areas where alcohol is not allowed and staff training.
The rule change, WSR 22-07-058, was prompted by requests from businesses with liquor licenses that wanted to add axe-throwing and from axe-throwing businesses that wanted to add liquor service. The requests started in 2018 and were denied. In April 2021, an axe-throwing business appealed the decision and a settlement agreement was made to approve a liquor license for one year. The rule change followed.
A public hearing on the proposed rule change is at 10 a.m. April 27. For details, go to wwrld.us/axes.
