OLYMPIA — Washington Lottery players can now use debit cards as well as cash to buy tickets from the vending machines.
Previously, only cash purchases were allowed.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
OLYMPIA — Washington Lottery players can now use debit cards as well as cash to buy tickets from the vending machines.
Previously, only cash purchases were allowed.
The “debit technology” on the newer vending machines across the state was activated Sept. 7. Stores that have older machines might take a little longer to get the upgrade, according to a press release from the state office, citing concerns with supply issues for the new machines.
According to the map on the lottery website, as of this Wednesday, seven stores in Wenatchee, four in East Wenatchee, one in Leavenworth and one in Chelan now accept debit cards.
“Our goal is to make our players’ lives more convenient,” Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery, said in a press release. “We recognize that the world continues to evolve into a cashless society and that many players often carry little to no cash with them, so we’re happy to be able to provide players with the ability to purchase our products with debit cards at Washington’s Lottery vending machines.”
Those purchasing lottery tickets using a debit card will be asked first to add the games they want to a “shopping cart.” Games include Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. Once the selections are made, they will select “pay with debit” at the checkout, insert their card and enter their billing zip code. The process allows the flexibility to add tickets from different games. The selected cards will then drop to the vending machine tray, as before.
Washington’s Lottery is covering the debit card transaction fees, according to the news release. They will not be passed on to players, retailers, state residents or taxpayers.
Players can buy one ticket if they choose — no minimum transaction is set. A cap of $700 over seven days is set on lottery purchases using a debit card. Credit transactions are not allowed.
The state lottery, which started in 1982, has generated more than $4.5 billion for state programs, including Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program and Washington Opportunity Pathways Account.
For information on the introduction of debit card purchases or to view a list of frequently asked questions, go to walottery.com/debit.
Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151
Reporter
Nevonne can be reached at (509) 664-7151 or mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
CASHMERE — With a few taps on his phone, Greg Oakes tracks his banking account activity, pays a bill and can transfer money to his kids' accounts, as needed.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.