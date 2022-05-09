WENATCHEE — From lip blushing and eyelash extensions to spray tans, Luana Beauty Lounge and Boutique has something for just about everyone.
Owned by Ivy Bailey, Luana opened in March at 201 S. Wenatchee Ave. The 4,000-square-foot location has seven treatment rooms for facials, waxing and eyelashes, among other spa services.
It also includes a storefront boutique with a selection of clothing, accessories, gifts and beauty supplies, some of which are available in Luana’s online store.
Bailey, 22, was raised in Hawaii. She wanted to open a business that reminded her of her upbringing. The space includes soft, soothing music playing quietly in the background and a machine blows a light, aromatic mist in the hallway.
“I wanted to bring something completely new and different to the area,” she said. “To bring a piece of my Hawaiian home.”
Hawaii also inspired the salon’s name, Luana, which Bailey said means “lovely, enjoyment, to pause a moment; to enjoy oneself a little, to relax and enjoy pleasant surroundings.”
Luana currently has seven employees, with three more in the hiring process. In addition to managing the business, Bailey also works with a full client list. At times, she feels like she has two full-time jobs.
“It’s definitely a lot. But I always say that I really do enjoy it, so it doesn’t always feel like work,” she said.
Bailey has six years of industry experience. She started a cosmetology apprenticeship shortly after graduating two years early from high school and got her license when she was 18.
She arrived in Wenatchee in spring 2020, moving from Virginia to North Central Washington to be closer to family in Hawaii. Just days after arriving here, COVID shuttered non-essential businesses. She sewed cloth masks to bring in income while she worked to get her cosmetology license in Washington, to be prepared when the economy reopened.
The licensing process was not smooth, she said. She had difficulty getting certain documents and had to overcome some other “hiccups.” She considered abandoning practicing in Washington altogether, but stuck with it. Once she was able to get help, the process was complete in about an hour.
“As soon as I had my license, I was really grateful and excited because I was thinking I wasn’t going to be able to,” she said. “And right away, I got to work looking for a space to start offering my services.”
She initially opened the shop at 103 Palouse St. She used Instagram and giveaways to build a client base and within months of opening, was booked several months in advance.
“They would tell their friends, or some people would just book with me based on being exposed to my work,” she said.
With an eye toward expansion, she started looking for a new location. She knew she wanted to be on Wenatchee Avenue. She found what she was looking for in the former Wells and Wade building. The new location is about 10 times as big as her previous spot and, slightly south of the downtown core, also offers easy parking for customers.
The move came with some new challenges, she said.
“I can honestly say it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “It was extremely difficult to find any sort of funding, so my husband and I had to work to pay for it ourselves with the help of family.”
And after finding the right spot, Bailey said, “building out a new space and managing the construction project myself was totally out of my element and overwhelming at times.”
She already is looking to the future, though, planning to continue adding services, and “truly be, sort of, an all-encompassing hair, nail and spa salon.” She also plans to start classes this year to teach other area artists.
“We’re really excited to have so many more treatments available and so many more exciting services to come,” she said.