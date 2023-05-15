ENTIAT — With few retail businesses in the small town of Entiat, the local chamber of commerce started the Entiat Valley Makers Market three years ago, with the help of a grant from the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, to encourage local tourism.
The plan was to showcase local producers of items for sale at a free outdoor event every first Friday of the month from June through October.
The first market was held at Entiat City Park along the Columbia River in 2021. About a dozen local artisans displayed their wares for sale, all produced in Entiat or in the Entiat Valley. Items included wooden toys, stuffed animals, hand-forged knives, jewelry, clothing, food, and cosmetic products. The overall success of the venture prompted the group to repeat it in 2022.
However, extremely hot weather, lightning storms, and high winds that summer forced the makers to cancel several events and come up with a new strategy for 2023.
This year, the market is run entirely by the makers themselves, although it’s still sponsored by the Entiat Chamber. The new coordinator is Denise Carlson, who makes crocheted animal toys. A steering committee was established, including Carlson, Susan Kidd, Sarah Stenberg, Tina Stucky, and Nicole Eardly to handle marketing, publicity, and promotion, aimed at attracting more visitors to the market.
But probably the biggest changes in the market this year are the dates, hours, and location of the event. It will be held the first Saturday of each month, once again starting in June and continuing through October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its new location is Kiwanis Park, a highly visible site along Highway 97A at the north end of town, where the popular Entiat Kite Festival takes place.
“We have a very collaborative community and a wonderful maker community,” Carlson said. "Experiencing the Entiat Market is what small town living is all about.”
This year, live music and other entertainment at the market are also planned.
“We think this event is unique in the area,” said Kidd. “It’s not just another crafts show or a farmers market. Everything is made right here, the way business in small towns used to be.”
The first Entiat Valley Makers Market will be June 3. For more information, contact market@entiatchamber.org or visit EntiatMakersMarket Facebook page.
Alan Moen is a freelance writer who lives in the Entiat Valley.
