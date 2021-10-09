MANSON — Mill Bay Casino has a new name — 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino — part of a rebranding effort of the three 12 Tribes Colville Casinos that started more than a year ago.
“It was important for us to incorporate the location into each property’s name for consistency and tourism purposes,” said Kary Nichols, CEO of the Colville Tribal Federal Corp., which oversees the economic development efforts of the Colville Confederated Tribes. That includes Colville Gaming LLC, which manages the Tribes’ casinos and their amenities. “We look forward to paying tribute to our Colville Confederated Tribe and the beautiful area in which we live and work through the names of our casino properties.”
The Colville Confederated Tribes also owns and operates casinos in Omak and Coulee Dam. The Omak casino, previously called 12 Tribes Resort Casino, is now called 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel. The third casino already had the location in its name — 12 Tribes Coulee Dam Casino.
The rebranding comes with changes to interior and exterior building designs, according to a press release sent last week from 12 Tribes Colville Casinos.
“It’s important that we continuously look for ways to improve, and we had some very exciting changes that happened to encourage tourism to our area and support the loyalty of our locals,” said Tony Posey, interim chief operating officer for Colville Gaming LLC. “We will only continue to evaluate our community’s needs to encourage growth.”
The 12 Tribes name acknowledges the 12 bands enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation which includes Chelan, Chief Joseph Band of the Nez Perce, Colville, Entiat, Lakes, Methow, Moses-Columbia, Nespelem, Okanogan, Palus, San Poil and Wenatchi.