Visiting the desert can be a beautiful and wonderful experience. But some dangers may be lurking. The Northern Pacific rattlesnake and western diamondback rattlesnake is one of the creatures visitors should be on the lookout for.
"The most important thing to do is to avoid the rattlesnake."
Dr. Steven Maher, an emergency department physician, explains what you should do if you are bitten.
"The most important thing is what not to do. You don't want to try and suck out the venom, or try and cut. The best thing to do is try and immobilize the area, and seek medical treatment right away."
A creature to look out for is the scorpion. Each person reacts differently to the sting, and symptoms can vary from severe pain to blurred vision.
"If you're concerned at all, talk to your local poison center. And if symptoms are severe, get help right away."
But the greatest danger is not an animal or bugs, but lack of water. Stay hydrated. Dr. Maher suggests hiking early in the morning and bringing plenty of water when exploring.
"If you're going to be outside, it's very important to bring water with you and a lot of it."
Most snakes aren't dangerous to humans. Only about 15% worldwide and 20% in the United States are venomous. In North America, these include the rattlesnake, coral snake, water moccasin and copperhead. Their bites can cause severe injuries and sometimes death.
If a venomous snake bites you, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately, especially if the bitten area changes color, begins to swell or is painful. Many emergency rooms stock antivenom drugs, which may help you.
If possible, take these steps while waiting for medical help:
- Move beyond the snake's striking distance.
- Remain still and calm to help slow the spread of venom.
- Remove jewelry and tight clothing before you start to swell.
- Position yourself, if possible, so that the bite is at or below the level of your heart.
- Clean the wound with soap and water. Cover it with a clean, dry dressing.
- Caution
- Don't use a tourniquet or apply ice.
- Don't cut the wound or attempt to remove the venom.
- Don't drink caffeine or alcohol, which could speed your body's absorption of venom.
- Don't try to capture the snake. Try to remember its color and shape so that you can describe it, which will help in your treatment. If you have a smartphone with you and it won't delay your getting help, take a picture of the snake from a safe distance to help with identification.
Symptoms
Most snakebites occur on the extremities. Typical symptoms of the bite from a nonvenomous snake are pain and scratches at the site.
Usually, after a bite from a venomous snake, there is severe burning pain at the site within 15 to 30 minutes. This can progress to swelling and bruising at the wound and all the way up the arm or leg. Other signs and symptoms include nausea, labored breathing and a general sense of weakness, as well as an odd taste in the mouth.
Some snakes, such as coral snakes, have toxins that cause neurological symptoms, such as skin tingling, difficulty speaking and weakness.
Sometimes, a venomous snake can bite without injecting venom. The result of these "dry bites" is irritation at the site.
Venomous snakes in North America
Most venomous snakes in North America have eyes like slits and are known as pit vipers. Their heads are triangular and they have fangs. One exception is the coral snake, which has a rounded head and round pupils. Nonvenomous snakes typically have rounded heads, round pupils and no fangs.
