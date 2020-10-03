190514-newslocal-market 8.JPG (copy)
Mark McGregor of McGregor Farms and Mead puts out honey for sale at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market outside Pybus Public Market in 2019. The business recently opened its retail shop in Pybus.

 World file photo/Mike Bonnicksen

WENATCHEE — Mead maker McGregor Farms is now open for business in Pybus Public Market. 

In addition to the locally brewed honey-based alcoholic beverage, available in bottles and on tap, McGregor Farms Honey and Mead carries honey and other bee-related products, like lotions and candles, as well as books, puzzles and flower bouquets.

The McGregors will offer a honey-tasting bar in the space when pandemic-related restrictions are loosened, according to a news release from Pybus. 

The new shop is in the location that previously housed Full Bloom.

“It has been a dream of ours to have a retail location where we can meet all of your honey needs," shop Manager Mel McGregor Faughnan said in the release.

Pybus announced in February plans for the new mead tasting room, but the opening was delayed because of the pandemic. 

The shop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

