CASHMERE — Yellow mealworms and data centers have a future together if you ask those involved with Beta Hatch.
The Cashmere worm and beetle egg producer’s ribbon-cutting Friday attracted an audience of Gov. Jay Inslee, local officials, and about 50 others.
Beta Hatch grows thousands of tons of worms and beetles and sells them to various industries, which eventually feed them to animals. It also sells the bugs’ waste, which is used for fertilizer.
Besides that, the company warms its worms and bugs with heat generated from a neighboring data center.
“So you have the high tech data processing center that, it just wastes, you know, hundreds of thousands of dollars of energy if you didn’t use any of it,” Inslee said. “So we’re eliminating that waste, which means you have to burn less coal and gas.”
Raising worms also uses less than 2% of the water it would take for 5,000 acres of soy per year, said founder/CEO Virginia Emery.
“Our meal worms are nutritious for all kinds of animals, from dogs, cats, poultry and fish,” she said in a speech.
“They are indeed a great source of protein for humans, but don't worry, we aren't serving any today. It's a little early for the human market."
Emery said the company is focused on animal feed.
"For every pound of bug protein we're putting out there, we're preventing a pound of fish from being harvested out of the ocean for aqua feed or preventing land from being used in this inefficient way to produce feed,” she said.
The 40,000-square-foot bug farm was the former home of Tree Top from the 1960s to 2008. It sat vacant before the beetle business broke ground in 2020 next to Salcido Enterprises’ data center.
Beta Hatch began hatching mealworms in fall 2021.
It’s grown from its beginnings in a small room in the Seattle area, and is expanding into East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, Emery said. She declined to say exactly where the new operations would be, except they’d be near data centers.
She also said the company couldn’t keep up with demand. It’s at about 60% capacity now and will be at 100% by the end of the summer. But even full-scale operations won’t supply her customers.
“We’ve contracted over $35 million in sales and we can supply a small fraction of that right now out of this facility,” she said. “So we are aggressively trying to expand because we have all of that interest and we won’t be able to serve them.”
Several donors in the 2010s helped kickstart Emery’s vision of sustainability using insects.
“This is an incredible systems engineering view of the world that Virginia has that has come together. And had I seen this in 2018, when we did our investment, I probably would have invested more,” said David D’Souza, who “loosely works” with other investors on projects.
The state Department of Commerce's Clean Energy Fund provided nearly $1 million to design and build Beta Hatch because it uses data center heat, according to the department's website.
“I’m just blown away both by the scale of the potential of this company in this industry of answering these enormous needs of the world for food with less consumption of water and less consumption of energy that's going to keep climate change minimal,” Inslee said.
“So it has this enormous global potential, but as a local governor, I'm just excited to see Cashmere drawing this intellectual talent to create a high-tech industry in Cashmere, in Chelan County.”