WENATCHEE — The median sales price of a home in the Wenatchee real estate market was nearly $70,000 more this November compared to November 2020. The average sales price is up nearly $85,000 over the same period.
The $437,000 median home prices for November, though, dipped slightly from October's figure of $440,000, according to Pacific Appraisal Associate’s November Real Estate SnapShot report.
As of November, the 90-day average sales price was $449,500. In October, the number was $464,000. Both figures are considerably higher than the median price of $370,000 in 2020.
The Wenatchee market includes sales in Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo and Rock Island. In total, 598 home sales closed over the past six months.
Of those, according to the report:
96 homes sold for more than $701,000.
21 homes sold for more than $1 million
210 sold for between $351,000 and $450,000
As of the end of November, the market had 194 active listings and pending sales. The 55 listings for single family homes and condominiums in the price range between $401,000 and $500,000 matches the number listed in the over $700,000 range. Only four units in the market are listed for less than $250,000.
It’s still a seller’s market, with units going for more than the listed price on average. The year to date sales-price-to-list-price ratio is at 102% compared to 99% in 2020.
