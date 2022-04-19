WENATCHEE — Musical performances, art installations, classes and other creative events and activities are being encouraged to pop up in downtown Wenatchee this summer funded through micro grants offered by the Wenatchee Downtown Association.
Five $1,000 grants will be awarded in each of three rounds for events in June, July and August. The grants are open to eligible businesses and organizations, which includes those operating a street-level business in the downtown core or a nonprofit within the city limits. The goal is to provide engaging community activities and experiences for residents, visitors and businesses, which will, in turn, increase activity on downtown sidewalks, plazas and parks.
The grants are funded through the Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program and will be awarded based on:
Cultural community support
Impact on the site location
Diversity
Compliance to current COVID requirements
Community connection
Applications for the June events opened April 15 and close May 1. The June recipients will be announced May 5. July event applications open May 15 and close June 1, and August event applications open June 15 and close July 1. For details and the application form for the Summer Activation Grant Program, go to wendowntown.org.
