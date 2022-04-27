MALAGA — Microsoft likely will break ground on “cloud infrastructure” in Malaga this year.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a purchase and sale agreement with Microsoft for about 102.5 acres. An inspection period is now underway until June 1 on the first of the two-phase deal.
“Today’s approval of the purchase and sale agreement by the Port Authority is an important step in our purchase of the Malaga properties,” a Microsoft spokesperson wrote in an email. “We will proceed with the remaining work to finalize the purchase, and we anticipate closing the property purchase this summer.”
“Microsoft wants to expand their cloud infrastructure,” wrote Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “Would assume this means additional data centers.”
Microsoft didn’t respond to inquiries.
Kuntz said Microsoft plans to have a groundbreaking ceremony this year, at which the port wants to present a plaque to port commissioner Rory Turner, whose last port meeting was Tuesday. He announced in March he would resign April 30. The remaining five commissioners are considering two applicants to carry out the remainder of his term, until the November 2023 election, in which the appointee could run.
Kuntz said the closing dates for Microsoft on June 15 for Phase I and Nov. 18 for Phase II will be moved sooner if Microsoft’s due diligence finishes quicker. There also are contingencies that must be satisfied prior to closing, he said.
One of those is the aforementioned inspection period, in which Microsoft will “approve the physical condition and use of the property, the economic feasibility of ownership of the property and any other matters relating to the property,” “including without limitation, access, utility services, zoning, engineering and soils and environmental conditions,” according to the agreement. “The inspection condition must be satisfied or waived by the end of the inspection period.”
Phase I is the Lojo Property, 72.5 acres at 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway. Microsoft will pay a $195,000 deposit before the final purchase price of about $6.6 million. The port purchased the Lojo site in September 2020 for $1.37 million.
Phase II is the Curtis and Torres properties. Curtis is 20 acres at 5351 Malaga Alcoa Highway and Torres is 10 acres at 5309 Malaga Alcoa Highway. Microsoft will pay an $80,000 deposit before the final purchase price of about $2.6 million for the pair. The port bought the Curtis Property for $1.5 million on April 11 and the Torres Property for $625,800 on Dec. 29.
“It’s going to make a huge (positive) difference,” Port Commissioner Mark Spurgeon said of the economy once Microsoft moves in.
The port earlier this year began testing the Lojo Property to see whether it would be large enough for “industrial server equipment.”
The agreement Tuesday states Microsoft would use Malaga Water District water.
In port documents, that water would be “for evaporative cooling of industrial server equipment.” The water then would “be recycled through the cooling system multiple times prior to discharging to the disposal facility.”
That disposal facility would indicate Microsoft also has its eyes on a 70-acre property owned by GBI Holding Co., which is under a purchase and sale agreement that includes a six-month feasibility period with the port that began March 8.
As part of the agreement, the port and Microsoft decided to determine whether the GBI site could be used for a clean water disposal system for a “planned industrial facility in the area east of Malaga,” according to port documents.
The port’s negotiated purchase price would be $27,000 an acre, about $1.9 million total. It is not known what Microsoft would pay for the property.
That’s not the only property in Malaga the port wants to turn.
Port commissioners on Tuesday entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Marsha Hays, who owns 23 acres and a mobile home at 5101 Malaga Alcoa Highway, which is diagonally across the street from the GBI property, but not part of the Microsoft deal.
In the Hays agreement, the port will pay $34,000 in earnest money within five days and will buy the property for $685,650. The port has 120 days to determine whether the property is feasible for its uses. Hays and the port also have that same time to replace the existing “life estate” to a lease agreement of two years or less.
“The new Microsoft investment, if it goes through, is a clear indication that large tract, industrially zoned property in Chelan County will attract new private investment and jobs,” Kuntz wrote. “Ports plan well in advance to meet this need. While the Hays property is currently zoned RR5 (rural residential/one dwelling unit per 5 acres) it would be our goal to get it rezoned in the next few years for industrial purposes. Eventually, transition this property into a ready-to-go industrial site.”