Microsoft stock art

Microsoft Corp. agreed to pay $20 million to settle a U.S. Federal Trade Commission claim that the company illegally collected data from children who signed up to use its Xbox gaming system.

The Redmond, Washington tech giant required anyone using the Xbox Live service to register with a name, email address and age information. But even when the company was aware of users under age 13 it continued to collect and retain data in violation of a U.S. kids’ online privacy law, according to the FTC.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?