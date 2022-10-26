WENATCHEE — Those wishing to see the new Microsoft data center north of Pangborn Memorial Airport might soon get a chance.
The company is planning a grand opening Nov. 29 at the Executive Flight Building, 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, said Jim Kuntz, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO.
However, he said he wasn’t sure who would be invited. Inquiries to Microsoft for details weren’t returned.
“We will basically bring in platforms, music, full catered lunch,” he said at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “There'll be a big community celebration for Douglas County in the display hangar. We think we can make it quite an event. Microsoft can make it fun.”
After the event, shuttles will take people from the hangar to Microsoft’s site for a tour, Kuntz said.
Microsoft owns about 335 acres in the Urban Industrial Way area, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office website.
In 2021, the company proposed a $409 million-plus data center, including a more than 244,000-square-foot building, according to the building permit application. Two other similar buildings also could also be built.
Microsoft representatives on Monday visited the site, Kuntz said, where one building and 40 parking stalls sit at 875 Urban Industrial Way.
“(It’s) a little muddy,” Kuntz said. “So I got a panicking phone call from Microsoft with an idea that I think is workable, that we (port) are going to hold this big event, this groundbreaking.”
The weather at the end of November is cold, he added, and Microsoft didn’t want people outside in a tent. Port staff decided the company could use the port’s facility “and make it a big community party,” he said.
