Microsoft data center
A large building being constructed as a data center sits in a valley above Pangborn Memorial Airport, seen March 7.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Those wishing to see the new Microsoft data center north of Pangborn Memorial Airport might soon get a chance.

The company is planning a grand opening Nov. 29 at the Executive Flight Building, 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, said Jim Kuntz, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO.

