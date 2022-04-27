EAST WENATCHEE — Microsoft will turn on the switch at its land near Pangborn Memorial Airport next month.
Douglas County PUD will provide “unspecified power” at market prices to Microsoft from May 1 through some part of August, according to a PUD resolution passed by commissioners April 11.
Microsoft wants “a temporary source of power for testing and construction activities,” according to the temporary power agreement. During this time, Microsoft is expected to use up to 10 megawatts of electricity from the PUD through the Veedol Substation, said Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson.
“We already had a line from this substation passing near that property,” she wrote in an email. “It is currently serving them construction power.”
Microsoft in 2021 proposed a $409 million-plus data center north of Pangborn Memorial Airport that sits along Urban Industrial Way.
Microsoft owns 340.22 acres in the Urban Industrial Way area, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office website. The company was granted a utility building permit on March 1 on a 4.91-acre lot, as well as a “fire safety plan” on March 24 on a 100.65-acre lot surrounding a commercial building.
In December 2021, Microsoft received a “commercial miscellaneous” building permit on a 20-acre lot across the street from Ant Creek LLC on Urban Industrial Way. The permit was to construct a more than 244,000-square-foot building valued by the company at $409 million, according to the building permit application. Two other similar buildings also are expected to take shape.
Microsoft is expected to have a power supply agreement with a “third-party” in August, and the PUD will just supply transmission services then.
Microsoft didn’t respond to inquiries Tuesday for further information on who the party was or what it would be testing.
A substation for Microsoft’s data center is being built by Douglas County PUD. Construction for the Urban Industrial Substation began in mid-2021 and should be completed by June, with equipment testing prior. Construction crews have run across more rock while drilling than anticipated, according to Vibbert, which will “increase the contract amount (for the construction company) for pier drillings based on the per lineal foot price listed in the contract.” The substation’s trenches also need thermal backfill to help disperse heat generated by the “capacity of wire used,” she wrote in an email.
In March 2021, Vibbert told The Wenatchee World the substation, transmission line and other improvements would be built for $24.9 million and paid for by Microsoft. The substation will have the capacity to provide up to 180 megawatts, PUD General Manager Gary Ivory said last year.