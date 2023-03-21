FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

FIMicrosoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. 

 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Microsoft Corp on Monday won dismissal of a private consumer antitrust lawsuit over its $69 billion proposed purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc, but the plaintiffs were given 20 days to refine their legal challenge.

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled that the lawsuit from a group of video game plaintiffs "lacks allegations" supporting their claim that the proposed acquisition would harm market competition.



What's NABUR?