A skier makes their way down the Lower Chak-Chak run under lights during night skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in 2009. The resort ramped up its night-skiing operation in 2019 and this year is expanding it again, adding 42 new lights that will allow night skiing from the 6,820-foot summit via the Wenatchee Express chairlift.
WENATCHEE — More night skiing options for the experts and a new “magic carpet” tow for the novices are coming this winter to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, all part of more than $500,000 in reinvestment projects being completed this summer.
All they’re waiting for now is snow.
Crews completed the installation of 42 new light poles at the top of the mountain that will expand night skiing runs off the Wenatchee Express chairlift, allowing access to the 6,820-foot level at the ski area’s summit, an additional 2,250 feet in vertical rise and a 78% increase in night ski terrain from last season.
The lighting project has been in the planning and preparation stage for several years.
“It will make our night ski operation the second-tallest in the country that we’re aware of,” Mission Ridge said in a news release.
The night-skiing schedule — for what will now be 11 runs covering 70 acres of lighted terrain, served by three chairlifts and three surface tows — is also being expanded. The mountain will be open for night skiing from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, starting Dec. 26 and running through the end of February.
In 2019, Mission Ridge increased its night-skiing schedule from 10 nights to 32 nights. This year, the resort is offering 40 chances to ski at night.
The other big change this year is at the base of the mountain. The Pika Peak beginners area now has a carpet lift — a conveyor surface lift often called a “magic carpet.” The current Pika Peak rope tow will remain in place as well, increasing uphill capacity for those in the beginner area.
