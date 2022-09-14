Purchase Access

NIGHT SKIING (copy)
A skier makes their way down the Lower Chak-Chak run under lights during night skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in 2009. The resort ramped up its night-skiing operation in 2019 and this year is expanding it again, adding 42 new lights that will allow night skiing from the 6,820-foot summit via the Wenatchee Express chairlift.

WENATCHEE — More night skiing options for the experts and a new “magic carpet” tow for the novices are coming this winter to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, all part of more than $500,000 in reinvestment projects being completed this summer.

All they’re waiting for now is snow.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 10.03.49 AM.png
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is expanding its night skiing schedule this year thanks to the installation of 42 more lights.


